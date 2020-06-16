Several people in custody after police in Miami respond to report of shots fired

MIAMI – Police are investigating a possible shooting in the City of Miami that put nearby buildings on lockdown.

A report of shots fired was received by authorities shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of NE 17th St. and Bayshore Dr.

A large police presence was seen outside of several buildings in that area, and some neighborhood residents told Local 10 News they heard what sounded like gunshots earlier in the afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

Upon arrival, police said they were notified of a car fleeing the area.

Cell phone video obtained by Local 10 shows officers on foot running after a dark colored sedan, and then removing the people inside the vehicle after stopping it.

Police confirmed that several people were taken into custody and are still in the process of interviewing witnesses.

Several shell casings were found but a weapon has not been recovered, police said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.