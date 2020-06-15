Coronavirus: Florida reports another 1,758 cases of COVID-19 on Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported an increase of 1,758 COVID-19 cases on Monday morning.

That total comes on the heels of two days with 2,000+ new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend and marks the 12th day out of the past 13 that the state has announced over 1,000 new cases.

Monday: 1,758

Sunday: 2,016

Saturday: 2,581

Friday: 1,902

Thursday: 1,698

Wednesday: 1,371

Tuesday: 1,096

June 8: 966

June 7: 1,180

June 6: 1,270

June 5: 1,305

June 4: 1,419

June 3: 1,317

Florida is now up to 77,326 total cases and 2,938 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest numbers released by the health department.

There were seven new coronavirus-related deaths reported Monday morning in the state, including one in Miami-Dade County, one in Broward and three in Palm Beach County.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suggested over the weekend that the city may need to consider another stay-at-home order if the numbers continue to rise. Some bars and restaurants in the state have closed again because workers or patrons have tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed cases increased by 280 to 22,197. The county now has 826 deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 158 to 9,086. The county’s death toll is now 358.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 182 to 9,015, with the death toll at 429.

Monroe County now has 130 cases (an increase of one overnight) and four confirmed deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 12,015 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

“It does concern me to see these numbers going up, particularly when I’m looking at hospitalizations, as they go up,” Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert from Florida International University, told Local 10 News’ Trent Kelly.

“We want to have the economy open, but we can only do that if we’re all recognizing that there is this incredibly dangerous virus,” she added.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday attributed the spike in numbers to a farmworkers outbreak.

“I think the No. 1 outbreak we’ve seen is in the agriculture communities,” he said in a visit to Coral Gables for a bill signing. “There was just a big case dump in north central Florida where there’s a watermelon farm. These are workers that are working close together. Once one gets it, it tends to spread very rapidly.”

DeSantis also said that even though there are more cases, fewer people are going to the hospital. Asked Thursday if the state’s reopening plans could be rolled back because of the numbers, the governor pointed to the increase of testing for revealing more positive cases.

“As you’re testing more you’re going to find more cases and most of the cases are subclinical cases," DeSantis said. "And we expected that from the beginning. We’re doing 30,000-plus tests a day in terms of results on average. ... As people have been getting back to work, I think employers have told folks you should get tested, so we’re starting to see at our test sites a much younger demographic. So you do see 98% test negative but you do see some cases ... usually no clinical consequence.”

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 1.4 million tests for COVID-19, with 5.4% coming back positive.

Fears have also arisen about the possibility of greater coronavirus spread in areas where large protests have been held, including South Florida.

In the meantime, Florida’s numbers are coming under increased scrutiny after Rebekah Jones, a former data scientist who was fired by the state, started her own coronavirus dashboard that reflects different totals.

The United States has passed 2 million confirmed cases, with over 115,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 561,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 7.9 million. There have been more than 434,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 3.7 million being declared recovered.

RELATED LINKS