Coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium experiences ‘dramatic increase’ in demand

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Hundreds of drivers lined up to get tested for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Officials at the drive-through testing site said the demand slowed down over the last month or two, but this weekend there was a dramatic increase.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers said they allowed about 750 drivers inside the waiting area. It stretched for miles to State Road 7. The wait was between 5 to 6 hours.

While there has been a surge in testing, there has also been an increase in the number of people who are testing positive.

According to a Tuesday afternoon report, about 18% of people who were tested were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease. It’s about 11% higher than Monday.

Do you need a free test?

Miami-Dade County residents can schedule an appointment online or at 305-499-8767.

For more information about testing sites, call the Florida Department of Health at 1-866-779-6121 or the Miami-Dade County Department of Health at 305-324-2400.