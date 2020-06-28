13-year-old activist organizes Black Lives Matter protest on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – South Floridians continue demanding change, and on Sunday they gathered in Miami Beach.

The organizer of the protest may be very young, just 13 years old, but she’s hoping to make a big difference.

Her name is Egyptia Green and Sunday's protest is her fourth in South Florida.

The event began at South Pointe Park and ends about 2 miles away on Ocean Drive and 15th Street.

Green, a student at Ransom Everglades School in Miami, was among two dozen demonstrators calling for an end to police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police back on May 25.

They marched along Ocean Drive from 5th to 15th Street back on June 9.

Sunday was be her fourth protest.

Egyptia said she wants to inspire other young people to become activists, and encourage others to get out and vote.