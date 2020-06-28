Surge teams in Miami-Dade going door to door to COVID hotspots

MIAMI, Fla. – Florida is shattering the record again, nearly 9,600 new positive COVID-19 reported in the last 24-hours.

The state’s highest numbers are Miami-Dade County with 1,300 new cases.

Little Havana is one of several neighborhoods in Miami-Dade now designated a COVID-19 hotspots, along with Brownsville and Allapatah.

Surge teams will soon be going door to door dropping off materials and educating residents.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said rather than the new case numbers, it’s the increasing positivity rate that has him concerned, especially among the younger population.

“We were running at about 7 or 8 percent. Now we’re running around 14 percent. Frankly, over the last few days, that figure has jumped to over 20 percent,” Gimenez said.

He’s also seeing an increase in hospitalizations, but, the mayor said, the county still has plenty of beds available.