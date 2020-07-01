Wild driver struck truck, tried to run over couple, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies suspect the crazed driver of a stolen red, four-door, Ford Focus was suffering from a case of road rage when he hit a black truck and attempted to run over two people on Tuesday night in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Brandon White responded to a Circle K gas station in Big Coppitt Key to meet the two victims. He reported he quickly found the culprit.

White reported chasing him into a dead-end street in Boca Chica, holding him at gunpoint and arresting him. He later identified the suspect behind the wheel as Alexander Medina, 29, of Lake Worth.

Records show Medina is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, resisting an officer, aggravated assault and grand theft of a motor vehicle.