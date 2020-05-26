Road rage incident results in gunfire, arrest on I-95, troopers say

A road rage incident resulted in gunfire on I-95 on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred between a gray Toyota and a tractor-trailer, troopers said.

After an unknown item that was thrown from the driver side of tractor-trailer hit the front of the gray Toyota on I-95 southbound around the area of Sample Road, the driver of the Toyota pulled alongside and fired gunshots at the driver side of the tractor-trailer, troopers said.

The tractor-trailer was hit three times on the driver side, but the driver didn’t suffer any injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Toyota also didn’t suffer any injuries, but was taken into custody, according to troopers.

The investigation is ongoing.