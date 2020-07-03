Wrong-way crash in Hialeah leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

HIALEAH, Fla. – Two men died and a woman and a man were injured after a wrong-way crash on Friday morning in Hialeah, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for FHP, a woman who was driving a black Subaru sedan was traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes of State Road 924.

She was in the area of Northwest 57th Avenue when she collided into a black Toyota sedan with three men, Camacho said. The head-on collision about 1 a.m. left two of them dead and one injured.

The woman driving the Subaru was also injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel airlifted the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. She was in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Camacho said.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.