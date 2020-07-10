Broward’s central dispatch evacuates after coronavirus diagnosis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a Broward County employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Broward Regional Communications’ Central Dispatch evacuated on Thursday evening.

The evacuation allowed for the decontamination of the center from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and services resumed at 9 p.m., according to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

During the evacuation dispatch routed 911 service calls to Broward County’s north and south dispatch centers, St. Louis said.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Louis Wilson contributed to this report.