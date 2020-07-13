Parties during coronavirus pandemic turning violent in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Over the weekend, someone opened fire during a block party near Fort Lauderdale, leaving two people dead and two others wounded.

Surveillance video from a nearby home show cars everywhere, making it difficult to get through the neighborhood around Northwest 12th Court, just outside of Fort Lauderdale.

“Since March 1st, since the pandemic started, we’ve had over 1,100 calls for service in reference to house parties (and) gatherings,” said Col. David Holmes of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, adding that BSO had not been forced to do any type of enforcement.

On Monday, police confirmed the identities of the two victims as 20-year-old Dion White and 23-year-old Lunide Dennis.

Gensie Holmes was also at the party and performed CPR on the female victim.

"I do nursing, so I just ran to go help her," she said.

Local 10 News is waiting to hear if any arrests have been made, or if any suspects have been named in the case.

Elsewhere, 23-year-old Johnny Guerrier was arrested in connection to a different shooting at another party, this one in Pompano on Friday at around 5 a.m.

Deputies said they received a call about a loud party, in the 800 block of 23rd Terrace.

Upon arrival, deputies reported hearing gunfire. No one was hurt, but several people were held for questioning.

So far Guerrier is the only one facing a slew of charges, which include discharging a firearm in public and attempted murder.