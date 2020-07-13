WATCH LIVE: Gimenez and medical experts give latest coronavirus updates

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is holding a Zoom news conference Monday at 11 a.m. and will be joined by several members of his team of medical experts. They’ll discuss the latest coronavirus updates after a record-breaking spike of new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Expected on the call are: Lilian M. Abbo, M.D., Infectious Diseases Specialist, University of Miami Health System; Tanira B. Ferreira, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Inpatient and Acute Care Services, University of Miami Health System; Aileen M. Marty, M.D., Infectious Diseases Specialist, Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine; Samir M. Elmir, Ph.D., P.E., DEE, CEHP, Director, Division of Environmental Health and Engineering, Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County; Yesenia D. Villalta, APRN, D.N.P., M.S.N, Executive Community Health Nursing Director, Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County; and Carlos Migoya, President and CEO of Jackson Health System.

ALSO SEE: Miami-Dade mayor says ‘this thing is everywhere,’ calls on community to take COVID-19 surge seriously