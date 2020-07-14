Local 10 News coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cases rise to 10

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Betty Davis, the WPLG-Local 10 News’ chief meteorologist, remained hospitalized on Tuesday while she undergoes treatment for COVID-19.

Davis is among the ten Local 10 News employees who tested positive for the coronavirus. Louis Aguirre, a Local 10 News anchor, did not suffer any symptoms, and he has tested negative three times.

Nicole Perez, Local 10 News evening anchor, and her husband, Roy Ramos, a Local 10 News reporter, both suffered symptoms after they tested positive July 6.

Perez and Ramos were ready to smile on Tuesday afternoon, as they were starting to feel like themselves again.

“I actually felt well enough to get on my (apartment’s stationary) bike,” Perez said, adding “it was nice to work a little bit and push myself a little bit.”