Local 10 News’ Louis Aguirre retests negative for coronavirus

MIAMI – Local 10 News Anchor Louis Aguirre is returning to his Pembroke Park newsroom soon.

Aguirre was among the nine Local 10 News employees who tested positive for the coronavirus on July 6. The Miami Beach resident was on quarantine even though he said he wasn’t dealing with any symptoms.

Aguirre reported on Monday that he has undergone two more tests since, and he has tested negative in both.

WPLG-Local 10 News is reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policies to determine when Aguirre will be able to return to the newsroom.