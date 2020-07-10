Coronavirus outbreak at Local 10 News: COVID-19 patients experience different symptoms

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Roy Ramos and Nicole Perez are fighting COVID-19, but they have both been experiencing very different symptoms.

Ramos, who is a Local 10 News reporter, is dealing with COVID-19-related pneumonia. Perez, who is a Local 10 News anchor, is struggling with nausea. She doesn’t have the same respiratory symptoms.

Ramos and Perez, who are married, and Louis Aguirre, a Local 10 News anchor, are among the nine Local 10 News employees who were diagnosed with COVID-19 this week. Aguirre is asymptomatic.

“I still haven’t been able to taste or smell anything,” Perez said. “I wake up with minor headaches. They sort of get progressively worse throughout the day and I deal with nausea.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic started to impact South Florida, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of COVID-19 symptoms has been changing regularly.

Most recently, the CDC added nausea, diarrhea, congestion, and a runny nose to the official list of 11 possible symptoms. It also includes loss of taste, chills, headaches, sore throat, fever and muscle pain.

Physicians expect the list to change again as research continues. Some physicians have reported there are patients who show up with purple lesions on their feet.

The Mayo Clinic’s Dr. William F. Marshall reports some patients are experiencing skin changes such as itchy lesions on their hands, confusion and eye problems such as red blood vessels.

Researchers are still looking at the correlation between blood clots and the virus. Some believe there is a low risk of stroke among COVID-19 patients that requires more research.