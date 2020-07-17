Hear this: 911 calls released of kangaroo spotting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man driving to work saw something that he barely could believe, then he thought he should call 911 to describe what he saw — “Seriously, I know you probably think I’m crazy.”

Dispatcher: “Broward County Regional Communications, may I help you?”

Caller: “Yes, hi, I was just transferred to you. I’ve got a really weird thing to tell you. There’s a kangaroo jumping around on Andrews and like 13th and 16th area, off of Wilton Manors-Fort Lauderdale area.”

Another caller: “You’re going to think I’m high on something.”

Dispatcher: “Sir, are you sure it’s a kangaroo?”

Other callers phoned in the unsual sighting. Dispatchers calmly ask the callers what size the kangaroo was and what color, and if it was by itself.

(Listen to the calls below)

Fort Lauderdale police apprehended the runaway roo Thursday near 1300 NE 2nd Avenue after a half-hour pursuit that was captured by Sky 10.

“We just tried to corral it and keep it out of traffic,” said Officer Robert Norvis, who was part of the capture. “He’s very friendly. We were able to get a rope around his neck and get him in the back of the car.”

Keeping a kangaroo in your home is illegal in Fort Lauderdale, though it’s not clear what consequences the owner might face. That will be up to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

