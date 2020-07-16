88ºF

Local News

Kangaroo loose in Fort Lauderdale captured by police

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A kangaroo was on the loose in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning — in case you thought 2020 couldn’t get any stranger.

Police apprehended the runaway roo near 1300 NE 2nd Avenue.

Viewer Doug from Smiley Locksmith sent us the video above, which comes with commentary appropriate for the situation:

“Yo, that’s so crazy. What? This is South Florida.”

Fort Lauderdale police safely captured the hopped-up marsupial and turned it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center.

No word yet on when it will make its first appearance in kangaroo court.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

