Kangaroo loose in Fort Lauderdale captured by police

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A kangaroo was on the loose in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning — in case you thought 2020 couldn’t get any stranger.

Police apprehended the runaway roo near 1300 NE 2nd Avenue.

Viewer Doug from Smiley Locksmith sent us the video above, which comes with commentary appropriate for the situation:

“Yo, that’s so crazy. What? This is South Florida.”

Fort Lauderdale police safely captured the hopped-up marsupial and turned it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center.

No word yet on when it will make its first appearance in kangaroo court.

Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning?



Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center. pic.twitter.com/y4rZ5QQApS — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

