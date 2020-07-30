Coral Springs school becomes 1st in U.S. to adopt new ‘ALERT’ safety tech

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In memory of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff and 18-year-old Meadow Pollack, two victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a school in Coral Springs becomes the first in the nation to adopt new safety technology.

The Active Law Enforcement Response Technology, or ALERT, is a system that allows teachers to use the SaferWatch app to push a button to quickly ask for help. Software by IntraLogic Solutions integrates security systems with the systems at the crime center for faster response during an emergency.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Alyssa’s Law, or the SB70/HB23, on June 30. The law mandates the availability of silent panic alarms in public school buildings.

Meadow’s father, Andrew Pollack, chairs the School Safety Grant, which funded the implementation of the technology at the Coral Springs Charter School and Chabad of Coral Springs.

“Although this project started out with school safety in mind, the applications of this software go beyond education,” Coral Springs Police Chief Clyde Parry said. “It is my hope that the ALERT program becomes the standard for all schools in our nation, as well as in houses of worship, businesses and any venue where large numbers of people gather.”