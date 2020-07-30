Back to virtual school: Miami-Dade public teachers to use K12 platform

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After Broward County public school students return to distance learning on Aug. 19, Miami-Dade County public schools students must be ready to start distance learning by 8:30 a.m., Aug. 31.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said teachers will be taking attendance every hour. They will be using the K12 platform, which has an interactive curriculum.

“It is a one-stop-shop for all of their learning,” Carvalho said.

Distance learning will continue until Sept. 30. The school board will reassess if it’s safe for students to reopen schools and return to the classroom on Oct. 5.

The district is providing online training for parents, and students with mobile devices and internet access. So far, the district reported distributing 90,000 laptops and acquiring an additional 25,000 laptops and 5,000 hotspots.

The Monroe County school board has yet to set up a back-to-virtual-school date, but they are considering the second week of August.

Here is a to-do list for parents:

Ensure that your children know their usernames and passwords for instructional resources and encourage their participation in distance learning offerings.

Maintain communication with your children’s teachers and school counselors.

Engage your children in conversations regarding assignments.

Monitor time spent engaging in online and offline learning.

Support your children’s emotional balance by providing time for physical activity and play.

For more information about how to prepare for distance learning, call 305-995-4357 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.