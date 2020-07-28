Runcie: Broward teachers will get to choose where to teach from

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Since Broward County won’t be reopening schools, the members of the school board met on Tuesday to discuss the services that will be offered when distance-learning begins in the fall.

Among the items on the agenda was the availability of virtual mental health services for students. There were also discussions about training for teachers and after-school tutors.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie said teachers will be allowed to choose if they will be connecting online from home or their classrooms.

“We will offer morning and evening sessions at the elementary level to accommodate working parents,” Runcie said during the meeting.

Runcie also said students in middle and high schools will have access to academic support in core subjects after school. He said they have yet to finalize details about transportation for special needs students and nutrition services.

Broward County’s decision to move forward with distance learning comes despite President Donald Trump’s administration push for students to return to the classroom. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he remains concerned about the long-term effects that online learning may have on children.

“You are absolutely going to have kids fall behind,” DeSantis said. “You’re absolutely going to have kids drop out of school.”

This Week In South Florida interview with Runcie