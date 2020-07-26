This Week in South Florida: Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most complicated and consequential decisions for every parent and student in South Florida is regarding how education will happen when the new school year arrives next month.

Several weeks ago, President Donald Trump said school should open on time in August, with students and teachers in the classroom. Florida's Secretary of Education quickly issued an order to that effect.

But there was quick pushback from parents, teachers and school superintendents, like Robert Runcie of Broward County. He said schools wouldn't open for in-person classes until the health and safety of everyone involved was guaranteed.

Runcie joined Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida to discuss his decision to put schooling 100 percent virtual. Their entire conversation can be seen at the top of the page.