This Week In South Florida

This Week in Stouh Florida: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Steve Bovo

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On next month's primary election ballot, Miami-Dade voters will choose a new county mayor.

Current Mayor Carolos Gimenez is on his way out of office due to term limits.

Four current Miami-Dade County commissioners are running for mayor.

One of those candidates, Steve Bovo, has been a commissioner since 2011 and before that, a state representative for Hialeah.

He joined Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney on This Week in South Florida and their full interview can be seen at the top of this page.

