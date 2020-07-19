This Week in South Florida: Rep. Ted Deutch

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As COVID-19 cases rose in Florida this week, and the positivity rate remained in the red zone, South Florida's democratic members of congress implored Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide mask order, as well as more targeted stay-at-home orders.

One of those Congressmen signing the letter is Rep. Ted Deutch, a democrat from Boca Raton.

He represents Florida's 22nd Congressional District in Northern Broward and Southern Palm Beach counties.

He spoke with Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida, and that interview can be seen at the top of this page.