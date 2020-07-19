This Week in South Florida: Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – What appeared to be a significant step in enforcing marking and social distancing orders took effect this week as Miami-Dade County approved civil citations for violations.

They come with fines for individuals, and police officers issued dozens, and also closed a number of businesses, in just the first 24 hours.

Miami Police Director Freddy Ramirez discussed the changes with Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney on This Week in South Florida. The full video can be seen at the top of this page.