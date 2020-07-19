This Week in South Florida: Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week ended in Monroe County with a record number of COVID-19 cases in the Florida Keys.

The upward trend began when Monroe County lifted the two check-stops at the top of the Keys, allowing only residents and workers.

Now, the Monroe County Commission will impose a new curfew, calling for restaurants to close at 11 p.m. while bars have already been ordered shut.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers joined Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida and their full conversation can be seen at the top of this page.