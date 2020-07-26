This Week in South Florida: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week, the City of Miami increased fines and issued citations for people not wearing face masks in public.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suggested wearing masks at hoe would do more to stop the spread in a city where it is not uncommon for multiple generations of families to live together.

Mayor Suarez joined Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida to discuss the new measures being taken to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases.

