Shooting leaves at least 2 injured in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Several people were shot on Thursday afternoon in Miami Gardens, according to a Local 10 News source familiar with the investigation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel airlifted a shooting victim from Miami Gardens to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Two ambulances responded to The U-Gas Station at 16701 NW 42 Ave. An ambulance responded to a nearby home at 4030 NW 168 Terr.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a gas station on Thursday in Miami Gardens after a shooting. (SKY 10)

Miami Gardens police officers surrounded the corner gas station near the Palmetto Expressway.

Officers also used crime scene tape to close the area in front of them home at Northwest 168th Terrace at Northwest 41st Avenue.

Miami Gardens police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also responded to a home on Thursday in Miami Gardens. (SKY 10)

Miami Gardens police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home after a shooting on Thursday in Miami Gardens. (SKY 10)

