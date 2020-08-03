Amber Alert issued for missing infant out of Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The Coconut Creek Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-week-old child early Monday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 2:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Fisherman’s Drive to investigate a domestic dispute.

Police said they determined the suspect, Jonathan Garcia, age 17, forcibly removed his son, Joshua Pachon Quinteron, from the child's 15-year-old mother.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect was seen hitting and shaking the child as he was running away from the scene.

The child is 19 days old, born on July 15, 2020.

According to police, at this point, the investigation has determined Garcia took an Uber with the child to Oakland Park.

He was last seen getting out of the Uber with the child near the intersection of NE 10th Avenue and NE 38th Street in Oakland Park.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s immediate location should call 911.

Also, anyone with information that might help investigators, please call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.