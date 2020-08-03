Miami teen shot in spray of bullets while sitting outside his home

MIAMI – A teenager has been hospitalized following a shooting in Miami.

His mother said he was just sitting outside their home over the weekend when he was suddenly struck by gunfire.

She did not want to give her name but spoke to Local 10 about the shooting.

"This is not a way to live life at all," she said.

The home on the 200 block of Northwest 51st Street was targeted Saturday around 11 a.m.

"When I heard the shots and my room window busts, I laid to the ground and the shots stopped," she explained. "I got up and I go towards the back room to make sure my kids are all right, and my son ends up swinging the house door open and screaming 'I'm shot, I'm shot.'"

The boy was shot in the chest and leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Cameras are set up at either end of the block and detectives still looking for the shooters.

“By the grace of God, my son, he’s alright,” she said. “He’s doing okay.”