FBI seeks information about Boca Raton bank robber

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The FBI is seeking the public’s help in nabbing a man who robbed a bank in Boca Raton back in January.

The FBI re-released surveillance images Monday of the Jan. 31 bank robbery that occurred at a BB&T Bank branch at 19631 S. State Road 7.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the robber entered the bank shortly before 1 p.m., handed an employee an empty back pack and demanded that the employee fill it with money.

Marshall would not disclose how much money was taken.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force and the FBI are investigating the bank robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.