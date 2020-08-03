Deputies seek 2 men involved in armed gas station robbery

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Monday of an armed robbery that occurred earlier this summer at a gas station in unincorporated Central Broward.

The robbery unfolded around 11:45 p.m. June 13 at the Exxon gas station at 600 NW 27th Ave.

According to deputies, a man wearing a Nike hoodie and a face covering removed the glass partition from the front counter and tried to get access to the cashier area.

Authorities said the man eventually leaned his entire body over the counter to steal the money.

The surveillance video shows the other robber pointing a gun at the two store employees and threatening to shoot them.

Both thieves ran out of the store after the robbery.

It’s unclear how much money was taken.

Anyone with information about the robbers’ identities is asked to contact BSO Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.