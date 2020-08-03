Family, friends gather to mourn death of young nurse stabbed to death by her estranged husband

DAVIE, Fla. – Family and friends are paying their respects to a nurse who police say was stabbed to death by her estranged husband.

The brutal killing took place outside of the hospital where she had just completed her shift.

A steady stream of mourners Monday afternoon arrived to a Davie funeral home to remember 26-year old Merin Joy.

Acording to police, Joy's brutal murder came at the hands of her estranged husband Philip Mathew.

Mathew remains in jail on a premeditated first-degree murder charge as we learn new details about the case.

Mathew apparently showed up to Broward Health Coral Springs last Tuesday morning to stalk Joy.

According to police, Mathew encountered the woman in the parking lot, stabbed her repeatedly and then ran her over with his car.

Another man tried to intervene which apparently scared off Mathew.

The drama was detailed in 9-1-1 dispatch records.

Merin died in the ambulance on the way to a trauma center, but not before revealing the name of her attacker. The declaration was captured on a police body worn camera.

Mathew was arrested at a hotel with self-inflicted cuts on his arms.

Loved ones say the two were going through a bitter divorce. She was working her final shift at the Coral Springs hospital before a planned move out of town with her 2-year-old daughter Norah, who she leaves behind.

A growing GoFundMe page has since been set up as an education fund for the child.

Loved ones tearfully said their final goodbyes to the beloved mother, nurse and woman that they will sorely miss.