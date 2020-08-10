WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds education roundtable

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting ready to host a 12 p.m. roundtable discussion on Monday at Winthrop College Prep Academy, a public charter school in Hillsborough County.
The school is part of the Charter Schools USA network. The Fort Lauderdale-based for-profit management company runs more than 90 schools in five states.
Some university campuses, including Stetson University and the University of Central Florida in Orlando, started classes.
MORE EDUCATION STORIES
- Broward County: Parents need Microsoft Teams app to attend back-to-school session
- Miami-Dade County: Teachers to use K12 platform
- Amid pandemic, future of many Catholic schools is in doubt
- No parties, no trips: Colleges set COVID-19 rules for fall
- Schools mull outdoor classes amid virus, ventilation worries
- Images of student crowds raise questions in Georgia schools