WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds education roundtable

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting ready to host a 12 p.m. roundtable discussion on Monday at Winthrop College Prep Academy, a public charter school in Hillsborough County.

The school is part of the Charter Schools USA network. The Fort Lauderdale-based for-profit management company runs more than 90 schools in five states.

Some university campuses, including Stetson University and the University of Central Florida in Orlando, started classes.

