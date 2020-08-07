Parents of Broward public school students need Microsoft Teams app to attend back-to-school session

FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward County Public Schools is asking students’ parents to participate in a customized educational session on the Microsoft Teams app.

During the Parent University webinar session parents and guardians will receive step-by-step instruction on what to expect daily. Parents will be able to ask district officials questions.

The sessions are in English, but there will also be close captioning in Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian-Creole, Arabic, Chinese and Vietnamese.

The evening sessions are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There are four types of sessions parents will choose from: One is for parents of elementary school students. The other is for parents of students in middle and high school. There is also a session for parents of special needs students and another for parents of students who are learning English.

Instructions to download Microsoft Teams

1. Select what device you will be using and download the free app

2. Use the links below to click on the meeting you want to attend, log in and join in as a guest.

Schedule of 6:30 to 8 p.m. sessions

Wednesday, Aug. 12: This is the session for parents or guardians of students who are in elementary school.

Thursday, Aug. 13: This is the session for parents or guardians of students who are in middle school and high school.

Friday, Aug. 14: This is the session for parents or guardians of students in the Exceptional Student Education program, or ESE.

Monday, Aug. 17: This is the session for parents or guardians of students who are English Language Learners.

