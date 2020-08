PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week we learned that schools in Broward County would open virtually with online learning beginning on Aug. 19.

This week Miami-Dade County said ditto, though postponed the start of the new school year until Aug. 31, gauging COVID-19 trends are just not safe for the classroom yet.

Now teachers, students and families face a host of new logistics, concerns and questions.

Hear what Carvalho had to say in the video at the top of this page.