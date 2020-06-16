Broward County School Board to announce decisions regarding reopening of schools

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County Public School District is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the School Board’s decisions regarding options for the reopening of schools.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. School Board Chair Donna Korn and Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie are expected to speak at the news conference.

District officials said the School Board received feedback from more than 80,000 parents/guardians, teachers, staff members and students, who all submitted their ideas for what the reopening of schools should look like.

Research from the Aspen Institute, Chiefs for Change, the Council of the Great City Schools, Florida Association of District School Superintendents, Harvard University Public Education Leadership Project, McKinsey & Company and other school districts were also taken into consideration.