Girl’s terminal illness likely caused murder-suicide in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Relatives said on Tuesday 11-year-old Angela was an only child; she was cherished and her cancer diagnosis and prognosis were heartbreaking.

She was undergoing aggressive treatment, which included an upcoming leg amputation, and her father, Kenbian Ng, was devastated.

The family is grieving after Angela’s dad fatally shot her and then turned the gun on himself on Monday, according to Davie Lt. Mark Leone.

Leone said it’s likely that the terminal illness was the cause of the tragedy.

Angela’s father shot her while her mother was cooking breakfast, police said. Neighbors along Southwest 18th Court in the quiet West Davie neighborhood said the news was shocking.

“I heard the mother come right through my yard ... She screamed,” said Charleen Wells, the family’s neighbor.

The Davie Police Department was still investigating the murder-suicide on Tuesday.

