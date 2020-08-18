You still have time to vote! Polling stations to close in 20 minutes

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Will voters be forgiving with former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel? Gov. Ron DeSantis fired him after 17 died during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Israel is running against Sheriff Gregory Tony, who faced criticism during the campaign for not disclosing he had been involved in a fatal shooting when he was a teenager in Philadelphia.

Polling stations close at 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered to drop boxes at election offices. In Miami-Dade, it’s at 2700 NW 87th Ave. In Broward, it’s at 115 S. Andrews Ave.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of statewide races on the primary’s ballot, officials said the voter turnout in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties was high.

