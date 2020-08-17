Key races spark surge of voting ahead of Tuesday’s primary election

DORAL, Fla. – Significant races — and likely also some concern over personal interaction during a pandemic — have led to larger than expected participation in early voting and vote-by-mail in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The supervisors of elections don’t know how many voters will show up to the polls in person for Tuesday’s primary election, but it’s clear that people are finding ways to have their vote counted.

“I think we’ll have in excess of 25% turnout, which will be the highest for any August primary,” Broward Supervisor of Elections Pete Antonacci said. “I’m expecting the turnout overall to be a little bit higher than usual, primarily attributable to the local elections that are hotly contested.”

In Broward, the face of the justice process will change, with a new state attorney and public defender.

In Miami-Dade, the state attorney race has garnered national attention. Katherine Fernandez Rundle, state attorney for the past 27 years, is being challenged by former employee Melba Pearson, whose platform for police accountability was amplified by protests after the death of George Floyd.

But Dade’s top-of-the-ballot race is for county mayor, with the frontrunners three sitting commissioners and a former county mayor. Record-setting fundraising fueled plenty of attack ads in that one.

In Broward, a bitter tone in attacks has sparked the Democratic primary for sheriff, the de facto hole race in this overwhelmingly democratic county. The leading candidates: former Sheriff Scott Israel, who was removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas murders and current Sheriff Gregory Tony, who has faced some controversies of his own. Retired BSO veteran Al Pollock has gotten significant attention as an alternative.

Strong turnout already

On Monday, a steady stream of Miami-Dade residents came to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at a designated location in Doral.

“The only reason I’m doing it like this is because of COVID-19,” voter James Williams said. “I could have [mailed it]. I just want to make sure they have it on time.”

Esther T. Sanchez, another voter dropping off her ballot, said: “It’s safer. Don’t have to worry about [the ballot] making it to the elections department.”

What may be a new headline from this Pandemic Primary: Curbside ballot drop off.... combines the safety & convenience Vote-by-Mail with comfort knowing the ballot is in & counted..

Here’s the line at #Miami Dade Elections HQ⏩@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/Zs3aTd3fNI — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) August 17, 2020

“We did see a big spike in requests [for mail ballots], so that’s really where we thought the election was going to fall — mostly vote-by-mail,” said Christina White, Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections. “I think that’s still going to be the case, by the way. But yeah, the number of people who still came in person was certainly surprising.”

For those still planning to vote at their polling place Tuesday, the supervisors of elections want you to know that they’re ready, and it’s going to be safe.

“It will be the most sanitary voting experience in their history,” Antonacci said.

Sanitizing and social distancing have become the norm at polling locations, many of which will be staffed by poll workers who are seniors, the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“They have shown up to work,” Antonacci said. “At early voting, we had no drop-off, and I [suspect] that tomorrow morning, every single precinct — 577 of them — will be staffed primarily by senior citizens.”

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot. In order to vote, you must provide a Florida driver’s license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with signature.

If you have a mail-in ballot you can still drop it off at specified Miami-Dade and Broward locations from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information on however you choose to vote, see our Local 10 Voter Guide for 2020.