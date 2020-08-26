Authorities try to wrangle live bull running loose in Cooper City neighborhood

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County were called into action Tuesday night to lock horns with a very bullish adversary.

Deputies responded to the Embassy Lakes area of Cooper City where a loose bull was spotted running around a residential neighborhood.

One deputy used a rope an an unsuccessful attempt to lasso the animal; it’s not known if that deputy has any previous calf roping experience.

Local 10 was on scene and captured video of the bull running loose in the neighborhood, which can be seen at the top of this page.

Authorities are still working to capture the animal, which at one point entered a gated community.

Officers drove around using bullhorns, asking residents to remain in their homes.

It is not known where the bull escaped from or who its owners are.