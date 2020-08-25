Stench from rooting food inside Hollywood restaurant that caught fire grossing out customers, neighboring businesses

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Neighbors of a popular Hollywood restaurant are upset about the smell coming from the establishment.

The restaurant was recently ravaged by a fire, but neighbors want the building cleaned out because the food left inside has been rotting for days, and the smell is unbearable.

The stench of spoiled food consuming an area of Downtown Hollywood. It's a fishy scent that customers and business owners say they have been dealing with for nearly two weeks.

"It is smelling like kind of like rotten a little bit," said customer Giselle Guerrero. "It effects what you are eating because you are smelling something really unpleasant."

Customers having lunch at Takitos Mexican restaurant, sitting right next to the source of the smell. It is so unbearable, some are forced to cut their lunch short.

“You don’t want to be here trying to enjoy your food with this odor just coming in making you grossed out,” said Guerrero.

The smell is coming from the Red Thai & Sushi restaurant that caught fire 13 days ago.

The building was deemed unsafe by the fire marshal, forcing the business owners to close. But when they did, they left behind food that has been rotting ever since.

Rosie Hentschel is the owner of Studio Hair Seven and she told Local 10 News' Roy Ramos the odor had been unbearable for her customers.

While she has been burning incense and oils with hopes of masking the smell, she said the restaurants' food storage is located on the other side of the wall of her business.

“The first three days we were dealing with the fumes and underlying smell of garbage,” said Hentschel. “I don’t think it is healthy for us and it is not helping our business.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, several businesses have been forced to close their doors, but the ones that have been able to remain up and running say it is the stench from Red Thai & Sushi that is driving customers away.

"Thank God we are wearing masks because it kind of eliminates [the smell], and when they walk in they are like what is that smell," said Hentschel.

Local 10 News has reached out to the City of Hollywood to see what they are doing to take care of the horrible odor, as well as the owner of Red Thai & Sushi, who said she would be cleaning up sometime on Tuesday.