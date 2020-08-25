University of Miami reports 141 tested positive for coronavirus

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Chris Gray, a University of Miami law school student, said on Tuesday that he felt safe enough to be on campus during his first week back in Coral Gables.

The private university reported at least 2,627 people were tested for the coronavirus and 141 received positive results. According to UM’s new community dashboard, 96 of those cases were reported from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23.

“They’re doing random temperature checks as you walk through campus,” Gray said.

UM President Julio Frenk said in a statement that there was a low positivity rate after students at the Hecht Residential College prompted an effort to contain an outbreak through testing, tracking and tracing.

“It would have been unrealistic to assume that there would be no cases of COVID-19 this fall on our campus,” Frenk said, adding that he is working on avoiding “the type of broad outbreak that would require us to shut down campus.”

David Petrantoni, also a law school student, said the university’s effort to contain the outbreak in Coral Gables will only be effective if students follow the rules.

