WATCH LIVE: Gimenez allows indoor dining, keeps beaches open on Labor Day weekend

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced on Tuesday that indoor dining will be allowed starting on Monday.

Restaurants will have to adhere to a 50% capacity limit to keep the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Miami-Dade under control, Gimenez said.

“While we are heading in the right direction, we are not out of the woods yet,” Gimenez said.

Gimenez also said face mask requirements will continue inside and outside of restaurants, stores and other places where people gather. He is also encouraging restaurants to open windows to increase air circulation.

Gimenez said he is considering extending the curfew from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Beaches, he said, will not be closed during Labor Day weekend.

“We will have additional enforcement personnel,” Gimenez said about maintaining social distancing.

Miami-Dade is on its seventh day of reporting a testing positivity rate below 10%.

