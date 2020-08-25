Hialeah stops enforcing indoor dining ban during pandemic, mayor says

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah is the fourth city in the state with the most Florida Department of Health confirmed coronavirus cases ― only after Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville.

With a total of 21,887 confirmed cases since the outbreak began, there was an increase of 95 new cases on Tuesday, according to FDOH data. Hialeah Hospital reported a 23% positivity rate.

None of this data stopped Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández from announcing on Tuesday that the city’s police officers and code enforcement officers will not be enforcing Miami-Dade County’s ban on indoor dining.

“I would love to have an explanation of why Broward, our neighbors, which have kept the restaurants open, of course following the regulations like we did here,” Hernández said, “How come their numbers are not through the roof?”

Unlike Miami-Dade, Broward County didn’t ban indoor dining. Instead, Broward Mayor Dale Holness implemented capacity limits. When the restrictions were implemented, the COVID-19 caseload and testing positivity rate was lower in Broward than in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez faced opposition in July when he instituted the ban. The positivity rates have lowered since. On Monday, Gimenez said that he is looking into the possibility of getting rid of the ban, but when he does, he will do so with a capacity limit.

Gimenez and Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced Monday that a maximum of 13,000 NFL fans will be allowed at the Miami Dolphins’ Sept. 20 home opener against the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

