Hialeah business owner overwhelmed with happiness after public helps police locate stolen truck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Ford F-650 Super Crewzer is a rarity. It’s a very expensive and unique truck.

Monday, it was stolen from Marvin MacDavi’s business on the 2800 block of West 84th Street in Hialeah.

He was heartbroken as he spoke to Local 10 News, begging the public for help.

“It’s disgusting,” MacDavi said. “You work so hard for what you got.”

MacDavi shared surveillance video of the crooks stealing his vehicle. The story has since gone viral and tips started coming in.

Tuesday night, police were tracking the thieves.

Detectives followed them from Southwest Miami-Dade to Plantation, where the fifth wheel giant was found, all in one piece.

Local 10's cameras were rolling on the reunion between MacDavi and his baby.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling, we got this boy back,” he said. “A lot of people came together and that’s what happens when people come together.”