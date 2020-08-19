Listen: 911 call released from puzzling crash, shooting of woman in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The person who came across a crash scene over the weekend called 911 to report that a “lady was ejected out of her car and her car seems to be up in the trees.”

That was the beginning of an incident that is still puzzling investigators and Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are hoping someone can offer some clues.

(Listen to the call)

Shortly after 3 a.m., a call came into dispatch reporting an accident on Northwest 27th Avenue, just south of Sample Road, in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and believed the woman suffered injuries from the crash. She was found about 100 feet away from the car.

Jael Findlay, 21, of Margate, was taken to North Broward Health, where she was pronounced dead.

While at the hospital, however, it was discovered that she had been shot multiple times, according to BSO.

BSO Det. Kevin Nitsch told Local 10 Monday that evidence appears that she was “only shot outside of the vehicle. At some point, she exits her vehicle, and then leaves from the vehicle, northbound, at which point she is shot.”

Detectives said video shows her leaving work as a dispatcher at a medical transport company early Saturday morning, alone. She may have been heading home.

Nitsch told Local 10: “Honestly, we do not have any information at all.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.