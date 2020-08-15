Woman shot dead by unknown assailant after crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a deadly shooting.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash scene in which a car was propped up against a palm tree at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Arriving deputies found a woman who appeared to be injured from the crash.

Fire rescue workers took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

While at the hospital, it was discovered that the woman was shot multiple times.

Authorities later said that detectives determined the woman was involved in a crash, and then afterwards she was shot several times by an unknown suspect.

The car was surrounded by crime tape as it rested against the tree, half the wheels off the ground.

It happened on Northwest 27th Avenue a few blocks south of Sample Road in Pompano Beach.

Detectives were seen searching the area and roadways around the vehicle for clues.

Investigators are treating the case as a homicide, police said.