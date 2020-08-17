Authorities confounded investigating woman shot to death after crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The search for a shooter continues in a mysterious case out of Pompano Beach.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office said they responded to a crash scene over the weekend before learning that the woman behind the wheel had been shot.

Jael Findlay was just 21 years old and an aspiring dental hygienist.

“Starting a new job and looking forward to her career,” said BSO Det. Kevin Nitsch, who is working her case. “It could be mistaken identity, it could’ve been someone on the roadway, a road rage incident, it could be anything at this point in time. Honestly, we do not have any information at all.”

Jael was pulling overnight shifts, working as a dispatcher for a medical transport company.

Detectives said video shows she left work early Saturday morning, alone, and was likely headed home.

Shortly after 3 a.m., though, someone spotted her car wrecked out on Northwest 27th Avenue, just south of Sample Road in Pompano Beach, right around the corner from her workplace.

Deputies said at first it looked like she was hurt in the crash.

Detective Nitsch told Local 10 News’ Layron Livingston on Monday that her body was found more than a 100 feet away from her car, and she’d been shot multiple times.

“All the evidence leads more to that she was only shot outside of the vehicle,” said Det. Nitsch. “At some point in time, she exits her vehicle, and then leaves from the vehicle, northbound, at which point in time, she’s shot.”

Who pulled the trigger, and why, remains a mystery.