Suspects in armed robbery shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall have several past arrests

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – As the investigation continues into an attempted robbery that became a shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall, more information is coming to light about the suspects.

The chaotic scene played out on Friday, when shoppers ran and ducked for cover as gunfire erupted inside the mall.

Records show Marquise Wiley and Markess Sherman have both been arrested several times in the past.

But for the most part, the charges were always dropped.

This time, things will be very different.

Wiley and Sherman remain in the hospital but will be going straight to jail when they recover from their gunshot wounds.

Both are charged with armed robbery.

On Monday, inside the Pembroke Lakes Mall, Elite Fine Jewelry was back open for business, but no one here had a comment on the shooting.

Police said when the suspects entered the store last week, one began smashing the glass and the other began grabbing merchandise. That's when an employee pulled out his concealed weapon and shot the two men.

Police said the store employee who pulled the trigger will not be charged.

The mall is private property and does have a no posted weapons policy and it is unclear whether the store employee had special permission to bring the firearm inside because he deals with jewelry. Local 10 reached out to the mall but calls have yet to be returned.