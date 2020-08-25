Man with Mohawk steals $6,000 puppy from Pembroke Pines store

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a $6,000 dog from a pet store.

The theft was reported Monday morning at a Petland store off University Drive just north of Pines Boulevard.

A store manager told Local 10 News that the man, who had a distinctive Mohawk hairstyle, asked to see a pompapoo, which is a cross between a Pomeranian and a toy poodle.

Toby. (Petland)

The manager said the man began acting erratically with the puppy named Toby before pushing an employee and walking out of the store with the dog.

Employees said they are concerned about Toby’s well-being.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.