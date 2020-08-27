Police seek help solving killing of Miami Beach woman Aubrey Figg

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It’s been almost three months since Aubrey Figg was killed, and Miami Beach police hope a new flyer will help generate leads in the homicide case.

Figg, 38, was found dead inside her Ocean Court second-floor apartment on June 3.

It was around 9:30 that night when her husband came home from work and found her. Police say she had a laceration to her neck.

“We don’t know why somebody would do this her. Everybody loved Aubrey. She was a sweet soul,” says Diane Fletcher, Figg’s aunt. “I don’t know if it was just a random person that followed her.”

A newly released and heavily redacted police report says Figg was found inside her bedroom, next to her bed.

Police say Figg’s husband had left for work around 3 p.m. Neighbors say that when the husband returned home later that night, he came out of the apartment screaming and asking for help, saying, “My wife is dead. Call the police. Aubrey is dead!”

Originally from Tallahassee, Figg had lived on the beach for quite some time. The long-time Friday’s waitress had just graduated from Miami-Dade College and was hoping to start teaching this fall.

For the family, the loss and the unknown circumstances of the killing remain painful.

“On a scale from 1 to 10, it’s a 20. We’re just hoping and praying every day,” Fletcher says.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477. The police flyer can be seen below: